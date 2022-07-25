1,900 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CVE shares. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

