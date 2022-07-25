2,310 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,837,000 after buying an additional 76,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 41,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.12. 22,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,835. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

