3M (MMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY 2022 guidance at $10.750-$11.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.75-11.25 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

MMM stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

