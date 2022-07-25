3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.26% of 3M worth $220,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.40. 19,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

