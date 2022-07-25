73,722 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 5.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.57 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

