82,700 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

