908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $21.06

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $20.31. 908 Devices shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 129 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 960.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
