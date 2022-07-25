Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of AAN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 447,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aaron’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 70,125 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

