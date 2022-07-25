Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,841. The firm has a market cap of $475.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 43.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 100.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

