Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) recently:

7/22/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $112.00.

7/21/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Abbott Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $132.00.

7/18/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $126.00.

7/15/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $130.00.

7/5/2022 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

