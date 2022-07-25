abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $93,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.90 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.90.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

