abrdn plc Has $55.38 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,954 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $55,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $147,518,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.08. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

