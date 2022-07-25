abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,095 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $75,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

