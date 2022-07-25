abrdn plc Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,110 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.21% of Equity Residential worth $71,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

