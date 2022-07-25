abrdn plc Sells 20,029 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,029 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $78,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 690,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,506,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $198.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average of $225.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

