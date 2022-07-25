abrdn plc Sells 35,664 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,664 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $61,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.