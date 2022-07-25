abrdn plc Sells 36,251 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,251 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 176,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Shares of DHR opened at $273.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average of $268.77. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

