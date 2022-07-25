abrdn plc Sells 5,665,006 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,665,006 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $56,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CSX by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

