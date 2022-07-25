Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $91.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.