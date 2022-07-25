Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Down 4.6%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEZS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $50.00 to $37.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

