Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Down 4.6%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on AEZS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $50.00 to $37.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 4.6 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.