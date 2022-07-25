AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$138,446.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,700 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,446.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,084,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,916,436.78.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 4,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,094.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,386.40.

On Monday, July 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 19,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,932.20.

On Friday, July 15th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 19,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,912.40.

On Wednesday, July 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 82,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,467.00.

On Monday, July 11th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 13,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,726.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.40.

AGF Management Stock Up 0.2 %

AGF.B traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.38. 53,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.06. The company has a market cap of C$436.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AGF Management

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

