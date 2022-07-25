AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24, RTT News reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,323,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -77.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.