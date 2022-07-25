Aion (AION) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and $2.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.57 or 0.99958485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00041903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00210656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00233754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00114679 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.