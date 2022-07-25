Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 113,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,274,311 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

