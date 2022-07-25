Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.76 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $82.21. 90,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Albany International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Albany International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.