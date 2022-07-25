Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.97-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.36 million. Albany International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.
Albany International Stock Performance
NYSE:AIN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.21. 90,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24. Albany International has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Albany International Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.
Albany International Company Profile
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albany International (AIN)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.