Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $629.00 million-$629.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.38 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.67.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
ALGT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,983. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
