Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $629.00 million-$629.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.38 million.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.67.

ALGT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,983. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

