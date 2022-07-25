Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.8 %
ALGM stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
