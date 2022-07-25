Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.8 %

ALGM stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile



Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

