Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.61. 5,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.