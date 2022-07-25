AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 563,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $259.60 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.