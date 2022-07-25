AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $511.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

