AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.51 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

