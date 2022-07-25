AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.81 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.