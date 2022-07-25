AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $710.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $852.35. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

