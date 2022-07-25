AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $401.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

