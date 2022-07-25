AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.43 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

