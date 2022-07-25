AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $182.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average of $191.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $413,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,630,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,630,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,503 shares of company stock worth $12,856,062. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

