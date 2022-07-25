AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 746 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 0.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKW. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PKW stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.