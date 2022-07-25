Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.34.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.24. 930,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,457,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

