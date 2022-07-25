Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00015977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $53.03 million and $1.85 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
