Ampleforth Price Tops $1.08 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $39.35 million and $2.38 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,011.41 or 0.99991974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 36,674,515 coins and its circulating supply is 36,528,051 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

