Amy E. Weaver Sells 516 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRM traded down $5.18 on Monday, reaching $177.29. 4,347,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,173. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

