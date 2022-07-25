Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 25th (AA, ADMA, AG, ALGM, ALK, ALV, AMAT, AMZN, AN, ARGX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 25th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $103.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $180.00 to $165.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Stephens to $130.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target raised by Stephens to $22.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($787.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $2.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Stephens from $153.00 to $157.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $180.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $30.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $91.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $24.00.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.53) to GBX 685 ($8.19). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($26.30) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $28.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $71.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $91.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $135.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $173.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $95.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 615 ($7.35) to GBX 555 ($6.63). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $110.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its target price raised by Wedbush to $26.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $98.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $115.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $118.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($115.15) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €32.00 ($32.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.60 ($23.84) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €25.00 ($25.25) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC to $6.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $533.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $760.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC to $32.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $52.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $74.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $234.00 to $197.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $80.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its target price increased by Stephens to $25.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. to $46.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$38.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $126.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $135.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $58.00.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,100 ($49.01) to GBX 4,800 ($57.38). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $77.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$38.00.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $561.00 to $455.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $33.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $37.50 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $33.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $150.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities to $205.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $1.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $176.00 to $152.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $212.00 to $240.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $230.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $249.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $238.00.

High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$4.45 to C$2.80.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $58.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $12.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its price target raised by Compass Point to $107.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$25.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,980 ($59.53) to GBX 4,240 ($50.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $214.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $373.00 to $377.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $325.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $105.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $625.00 to $525.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $550.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $98.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $212.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $325.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $15.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $45.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $79.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $62.00.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 240 ($2.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $283.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $25.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $550.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,415 ($16.92) to GBX 1,290 ($15.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $788.00 to $770.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $150.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $135.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $162.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $336.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $115.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$5.15. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,800 ($33.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $24.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price trimmed by CL King from $132.00 to $120.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $142.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $90.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $476.00 to $490.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $480.00 to $500.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $500.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price increased by Stephens to $25.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $557.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $789.00 to $638.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $39.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $51.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $47.00 to $49.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $73.00.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.63).

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $29.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $44.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $120.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $200.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$18.00 to C$18.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price increased by Wedbush to $60.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Stephens to $73.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $68.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $99.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Daiwa Capital Markets to $930.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $17.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Moffett Nathanson to $34.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $38.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $56.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. to $110.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. to $19.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Argus from $580.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $262.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $56.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $59.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $59.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($161.62) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $159.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $52.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $71.00 to $64.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $50.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $100.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $92.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$25.50.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. to $100.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $79.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $59.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $133.00.

