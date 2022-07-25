Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Target Price at C$51.89

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

IGM opened at C$36.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$857.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$865.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.1100007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

