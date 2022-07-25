Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $41.00

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Premier has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $93,408,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Premier by 4,808.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 442,825 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 428,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

