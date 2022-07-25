Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/25/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00.

7/19/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00.

7/18/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,720.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00.

7/5/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

6/9/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMG traded down $17.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,329.41. 11,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,314.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,430.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

