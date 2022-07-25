Analyzing Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) & Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -17.51% -0.37% -0.31% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Kuke Music has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kuke Music and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuke Music and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 0.88 -$9.23 million ($0.30) -4.70 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.44 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kuke Music.

Summary

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology beats Kuke Music on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music



Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology



Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

