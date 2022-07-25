Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,392.14 ($40.55).

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($37.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($41.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,663.50 ($31.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £35.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 461.16. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,265.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,512.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,068.50).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

