APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up to $32.41

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $33.39. APA shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 47,639 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

APA Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

