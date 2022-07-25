ApeCoin (APE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.93 or 0.00028048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $492.31 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

